Pak PM Imran Khan Likely To Begin 5-Day US Visit On July 20: Report

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump during his 5-day visit to America

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit the US on July 20 during which he would hold face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump for the first time, according to a media report.

The visit, originally planned in June, was rescheduled because of Imran Khan's prior domestic engagements, especially due to Pakistan's federal budget 2019.

Imran Khan would begin his five-day visit to the US from July 20, during which he would hold first face-to-face talks with Donald Trump, official sources in Pakistan confirmed to the country's Express Tribune newspaper on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday told reporters that a meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump was expected soon. He, however, did not share the date of the visit.

Mr Qureshi said the prime minister would be visiting Washington on the invitation of President Trump, who wanted to discuss important regional issues.

This would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries under the Trump administration's tenure, and comes at a time when talks between the US and Afghan Taliban are thought to have entered a decisive phase.

Relations between Pakistan and the US have remained tense during Donald Trump's tenure. The US president has publicly said that Pakistan has given us "nothing but lies and deceit" and also suspended security and other assistance for backing terror groups.

The US has repeatedly asked Pakistan to end its support to terror organisations operating from within its territory and areas under it occupation, against India and Afghanistan.

Efforts for arranging Imran Khan and Donald Trump's meeting have been going on for months, the report said.



