Pak Protest Rally Against Imran Khan Postponed Over Lahore Train Fire

A protest rally led by an influential Pakistani cleric against Prime Minister Imran Khan was postponed for a day on Thursday after a tragic train fire in Pakistan's Lahore that killed at least 74 people.

Right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched the "Azadi March" along with leaders of other opposition parties on October 27 from the southern Sindh province to arrive in Islamabad on October 31, demanding Imran Khan's resignation, accusing him of "rigging" the 2018 general elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also accused Imran Khan of mismanagement of economy, inefficiency and bad governance that has increased hardships of common people.

Senior JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said the rally in Islamabad will now start after the Friday prayers and senior opposition leaders will address it.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said the opposition parties decided to postpone the rally in Islamabad due to the tragic train fire.

However, the protesters taking part in the "Azadi March" will continue their journey and will try to reach the capital by tonight, JUI-F leaders said.

Imran Khan and his party have ruled out his resignation but showed readiness to accept any other demand to improve election system or system of governance.

