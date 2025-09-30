Pakistan Army Says It Successfully Test-Fired Fatah-4 Cruise Missile

Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the newly inducted and indigenously developed cruise missile 'Fatah-4' that can strike targets up to 750 kilometres, the army said.

The army carried out the launch of the missile with a range of 750 kilometres, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media arm, said in a statement.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy's missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the army said.

As part of the Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 "will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army's conventional missile systems,” it said.

The launch was witnessed by the chief of general staff, senior officers from Pakistan's armed forces, scientists and engineers.

The president, prime minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of Fatah-4's training fire, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)