Over 100 Tourists Stuck At Agatha Christie's Old UK Home For Several Hours. Here's Why

More than 100 tourists were stuck for several hours at Greenway, the old residence of renowned British mystery author Agatha Christie in Devon, United Kingdom, on Friday. The visitors were left trapped after bad weather knocked down a tree which obstructed the road leading down to the property, as per a report in CNN. This chain of events seemed like this incident was taken directly out of the pages of one of Ms Christie's mystery books.

Caroline Heaven, one of the tourists who was visiting Greenway, reached out to a local news outlet to inform them that several tourists were trapped in the old holiday home of the British author.

The historic site's manager, the British National Trust, immediately posted a notice on its website informing visitors that a huge tree had fallen on the single-track road leading into Greenway. A spokesperson for the National Trust stated that they knew that there were "visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave". They added that the National Trust was "doing everything" to ensure their comfort while they waited to be let out. As per the outlet, many visitors "kept themselves busy, drinking cups of tea in the houses' tearoom and playing rounds of croquet on the lawn".

Several internet users couldn't help but compare the situation to Ms Christie's classic book 'And Then There Were None', according to CNN. In the novel, ten strangers are mysteriously invited to a lonely mansion off the Devon coast. As the book progresses, the visitors understand that one of them is a murderer and eventually the size of the group decreases as the guests are killed one after the other.

Unlike the novel, the tourists had a less harrowing experience as they were able to leave the property on Friday evening after rescue services managed to reopen the road. However, the National Trust has informed tourists visiting the property that "Greenway is set to remain closed due to the 'extensive storm damage' it sustained'".