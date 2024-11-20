Over 10,000 North Korean Troops Battle Against Ukraine As Part Of Russian Units

Around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russia's airborne unit and marines, with some already participating in battles in the Ukraine war, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday citing the country's spy agency.

North Korea has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, parliament intelligence committee member Park Sun-won told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her visit to Moscow this month was unusual in terms of protocol, and likely went beyond exchanging greetings to cover more significant issues including a possible visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, the lawmaker said, citing NIS.

The spy agency is still trying to determine the exact number of North Korean troop casualties and whether any had surrendered amid conflicting information, the lawmaker said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)