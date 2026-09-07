Over 1,000 Families Of 9/11 Victims To Receive 'Therapeutic Bears' Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

As the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks approaches, more than 1,000 families who lost loved ones in the tragedy will receive a special source of comfort, specially designed 'therapeutic teddy bears', KSNV NBC Las Vegas reported. The initiative is led by The Comfort Cub, which is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals struggling with loss and emotional trauma. According to the media outlet, which is affiliated with NBC News, the distribution is set to begin in New York ahead of commemorative events.

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While these plush companions look like traditional teddy bears on the outside, their purpose goes much deeper. Each Comfort Cub is carefully weighted to provide a sensation known as deep-touch pressure.

In the report, it was explained that when held snugly against the chest, the added weight triggers a physical response that mimics a warm embrace, helping ease bodily tension.

The idea originated from the personal experience of the organisation's founder, Marcella Johnson. After losing her infant son, Johnson noticed how intense physical ache often accompanies heavy grief.

She designed the original weighted bear to give people something concrete to hold onto when they need it.

Stuffed animals have held a meaningful place in the story of 9/11 recovery. In the initial months following the 2001 attacks, volunteers across the nation sent teddy bears to comfort grieving children.

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"Grief Has No Expiration Date"

Organisational leaders emphasise that emotional healing requires ongoing care, regardless of how many years have passed. By handing out these weighted bears, organisers hope to offer a small ray of light, ensuring that the victims are honoured and their families feel held by a community that continues to remember their sacrifice.

"Grief has no expiration date," Johnson said. "Even though 25 years have passed since 9/11, that grief never goes away. In fact, it'll be with you for your whole life."

"The number one thing that's important is that they know that they're not alone," Johnson said.

"Other people have felt this too, and they have made it through, and they can make it through too."