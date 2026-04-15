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OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber After Anthropic Debuts AI Model Mythos

OpenAI said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors and researchers because of its more permissive design.

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OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber After Anthropic Debuts AI Model Mythos
OpenAI launched GPT-5.4-Cyber for defensive cybersecurity tasks with limited rollout.
  • OpenAI launched GPT-5.4-Cyber, a model fine-tuned for defensive cybersecurity work
  • Anthropic released Mythos, used under Project Glasswing for controlled cybersecurity use
  • Mythos has identified thousands of vulnerabilities in software and operating systems
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Washington:

OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber, a variant of its latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic's announcement of frontier AI model Mythos.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is being deployed as part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing", a controlled initiative under which select organisations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity purposes. It has found "thousands" of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers and other software.

OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organisations and researchers because of its more permissive design.

The company is also expanding its Trusted Access for Cyber programme to thousands of verified individual defenders and hundreds of teams protecting critical software, it said in a post on its website.

OpenAI is adding new tiers to its TAC programme, which was launched in February, with higher levels of verification unlocking more powerful capabilities.

Users approved for the highest tier will gain access to GPT-5.4-Cyber, which has fewer restrictions on sensitive cybersecurity tasks such as vulnerability research and analysis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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