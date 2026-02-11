'Only Trump, No One Else, Claims India Won't Buy Our Oil': Russian Minister

US President Donald Trump is the only person who has been going around telling the world that India plans to stop buying oil from its all-weather, longtime ally Russia, the foreign minister of the transcontinental nation said.

Trump, while announcing a framework trade deal with New Delhi last week, claimed India agreed not to buy crude oil from Russia. The US alleged Russia uses the money it gets from selling oil to fund the war in Ukraine.

"No one other than Trump has claimed that India plans to stop buying Russian oil," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"There are no grounds to believe that Russian-Indian agreements are in jeopardy," he added.

Lavrov's comments came two days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced India would maintain multiple sources for crude oil purchases and diversify them to ensure stability in the supply chain, with national interests remaining the "guiding factor" for the procurement.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also drove home the same point about India's energy decisions being guided by national interest.

"In so far as India's energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly on several occasions, including me here, stated that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government," Jaiswal said.

He added all agreements and deals between India and Russia remain unaffected by recent moves of the Trump administration.

Tariffs Rollback

After rolling back an additional 25 per cent tariff on India that Trump imposed in August 2025 for buying oil from Russia, the US said it would monitor whether India resumed Russian oil purchases directly or indirectly, and that would determine whether a 25 per cent tariff would again be re-imposed.

Lavrov's latest comments are a continuation of his salvo fired against the US over trying to stop India from buying Russian crude. Earlier, he accused the US of trying to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington is using a wide range of "coercive" measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions, to fulfil its objective of global economic dominance.

"(The US) is attempting to control our trade, investment cooperation, and military-technical ties with major strategic partners, such as India and other BRICS members," Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS on Monday.

He said that the West is reluctant to relinquish its formerly dominant positions.

"With the arrival of the Trump administration, this struggle to suppress competitors became particularly pronounced and open," he said.

Lavrov said the US aims to control all energy supply routes for all leading countries across continents, including in Europe, where they monitor the Nord Stream pipelines, the Ukrainian gas transport system, and the TurkStream pipeline.

"I am highlighting this to emphasise that the US' objective is global economic dominance, implemented through a wide range of coercive measures inconsistent with fair competition, including tariffs, sanctions, direct prohibitions, and even restrictions on communication for some partners. We must take all this into account," Lavrov said.

With inputs from agencies