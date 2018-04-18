'One Last Time': Barbara Bush Had Already Faced A Death More Painful Than Her Own

Barbara Bush described the death of her daughter and the grief that followed as an agony made more bearable because of the relationship with her husband (AFP)

Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday, said she didn't fear death. That may be because the 92-year-old former first lady faced it before, in the hardest way imaginable.In 1953, soon after George H.W. Bush had moved his family to Midland, Texas, to get into the oil business, the couple's 3-year-old daughter complained about feeling tired. Usually, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, the much-doted-on only girl of the Bush kids, was as rowdy and healthy as her older brother George W. and baby brother Jeb. Barbara decided to take her to a pediatrician.Her diagnosis was shockingly abrupt. The doctor called the Bushes a few days later with a word neither had ever heard before: leukemia. The complaint had been fatigue; the prescription was to take their child home to die."Her advice was to tell no one, go home, forget that Robin was sick, make her as comfortable as we could, love her - and let her gently slip away," Bush wrote in her 1994 memoir. "She said this would happen very quickly."

But the Bushes had means and determination, and they fought the death-sentence diagnosis, beginning a months-long ordeal that would have lifelong impacts on a family that would come to include two presidents.



USA Today reporter Susan Page, who is writing a new biography of Barbara Bush, spoke to the former first lady about the episode last fall, 64 years to the month after Robin's death. Sitting in her Houston living room, facing a portrait of her forever-young daughter, the tears were fresh.

