One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead After Fall From Balcony In Argentina

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from his third-floor room balcony, Argentine police confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the capital police said they were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighborhood where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room, the statement said.

Emergency workers confirmed the death of the 31-year-old British singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel's interior patio.

"We're deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne's tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans," MTV said on X.

Neither Payne's record label Republic Records, nor its owner Universal Music Group, could immediately be reached for comment.

Payne rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The boy band got its start after finishing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, but the group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.

One Direction was ranked the third greatest boy band of all time by Entertainment Weekly in 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Payne's One Direction and solo career helped garner a net worth of some $70 million.

Reuters reporters at the scene saw crowds gathering outside the hotel, where dozens of police and emergency services teams had cordoned off an area as night fell on the city.

Local news outlet Todo Noticias TV interviewed Hernan Palazzo, who works near the hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, who said, "The neighborhood is very shaken up ... There's a lot of police, some fans arriving. It is very sad."

Payne had a son named Bear with British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl in 2017.

Payne had earlier this month attended the concert of his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires. The musician has been open in the media about struggling with addiction and spending time in a rehabilitation facility.

Earlier on Wednesday, Payne had appeared to post on Snapchat about his trip in Argentina, talking about riding horses, playing polo, and looking forward to returning home to see his dog.

"It's a lovely day here in Argentina," he said in the video.



