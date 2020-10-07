On Vladimir Putin's Birthday, Russia Tests Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Vladimir Putin has pledged to beef up Russia's military presence in the Arctic. (File)

Russia successfully test launched a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile in the Barents Sea on Tuesday, a senior Russian commander told Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader's 68th birthday.

Speaking to Putin by video conference, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the army's general staff, said the test strike had been carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov vessel which was located in the White Sea.

Putin has pledged to beef up Russia's military presence in the Arctic.

