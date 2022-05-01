On Camera, Toxic Foam Clouds Float Through Streets Of Colombian Town Of Mosquera

Authorities warned locals against getting too close to the toxic foam.

A vast blanket of foul-smelling toxic foam overflowed a polluted river in a town just outside the Colombian capital Bogota. According to the BBC, it is believed that detergents dumped in the local rivers generated the white foam which drifted through the air, clumping and clinging to buildings in Mosquera.

Photographs and videos from the residential suburb showed immense drifts of the pungent foam burying pavements and towering over residents. Citing AFP report, the BBC informed that local environmental authorities said that the toxic foam is increasing because of people dumping waste, chemicals and detergents into the river system.

VIDEO: Huge clouds of foam waft through the municipality of Mosquera on the outskirts of the Colombian capital Bogota, leaving a foul stench and causing health problems, according to locals pic.twitter.com/5cTc8TepEU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 28, 2022

Separately, taking to Twitter, the mayor of the town, Gian Gerometta said that the problem of waste and detergents in the River Bojaca was being aggravated by the rainy season and vegetal matter in the water. Mr Gerometta stated that now the vegetal matter was being removed and the foam should disappear in a matter of days.

“We are aware of the risks that can arise due to this phenomenon,” he tweeted.