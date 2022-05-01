On Camera, Toxic Foam Clouds Float Through Streets Of Colombian Town Of Mosquera

Now, authorities will be monitoring and cleansing the entire river in order to prevent foam from continuing to accumulate.

On Camera, Toxic Foam Clouds Float Through Streets Of Colombian Town Of Mosquera

Authorities warned locals against getting too close to the toxic foam.

A vast blanket of foul-smelling toxic foam overflowed a polluted river in a town just outside the Colombian capital Bogota. According to the BBC, it is believed that detergents dumped in the local rivers generated the white foam which drifted through the air, clumping and clinging to buildings in Mosquera.

Photographs and videos from the residential suburb showed immense drifts of the pungent foam burying pavements and towering over residents. Citing AFP report, the BBC informed that local environmental authorities said that the toxic foam is increasing because of people dumping waste, chemicals and detergents into the river system.

Separately, taking to Twitter, the mayor of the town, Gian Gerometta said that the problem of waste and detergents in the River Bojaca was being aggravated by the rainy season and vegetal matter in the water. Mr Gerometta stated that now the vegetal matter was being removed and the foam should disappear in a matter of days.

“We are aware of the risks that can arise due to this phenomenon,” he tweeted.

gn03shbgFurther, authorities warned locals against getting too close to the toxic foam, which is thought to cause respiratory problems and skin irritations. Government official, Edwin García said that it is important that children are kept away from the pungent foam as it is still unclear what the material is. Speaking to local radio station Caracol, Mr García informed that a treatment plant in the region has been working to decontaminate the river since 2020. He added that the authority will be monitoring and cleansing the entire river in order to prevent foam from continuing to accumulate. 
Also Read | As Air Quality Dips, #DelhiPollution Memes Take Over Twitter
Meanwhile, it is to mention back in 2021, similar-looking foam appeared in the Yamuna river, near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. The hazardous foam was caused due to increased ammonia levels and phosphate content, caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.
.