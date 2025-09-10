On Camera, Sweden's New Health Minister Collapses During Press Conference

Hours after taking office, Elisabet Lann, Sweden's newly appointed Health Minister, collapsed on-stage during a press conference on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the 48-year-old stood alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats party leader Ebba Busch, fielding questions from journalists.

Footage of the moment, shared on social media, shows Ms Lann listening intently to another official before suddenly leaning forward, toppling over a transparent lectern, and hitting the floor.

The video showed Ms Busch immediately rushing to Ms Lann's side and rolling her over as other officials and journalists crowded around to help. Ms Lann appeared unconscious for several moments before being helped by government security personnel.

Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann has collapsed during a press conference. No known condition as of yet. pic.twitter.com/SNIVANYlCX — Trending Now ON X (@TrendingNowVidz) September 9, 2025

Ms Lann returned to the briefing shortly afterwards, explaining the sudden episode.

"This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop," she told reporters, as per SVT.

She later exited the room again but appeared to recover without serious injury. It has not been reported whether she received formal medical attention.

The press conference ended after the episode, with the Q&A session being cancelled.

Ms Lann was appointed Health Minister that very day following the resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, on Monday. Ms Johansson held the role for three years and first began her career with the Swedish Christian Democratic Party in 1986.

Ms Lann is a long-time member of the Christian Democrats. She previously served as a municipal councillor in Gothenburg beginning in 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a master's degree in peace and development studies and political science. She has also served as deputy director of the Cabinet Office and took part in the Health Care Responsibility Inquiry.