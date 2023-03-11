On Camera, 21-Year-Old Ivory Coast Footballer Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

The cause of Mr Sylla's death is not known.

In a shocking incident, an Ivory Coast footballer died on Sunday after collapsing on the field during a game. 21-year-old Moustapha Sylla was playing for Racing Club Abidjan against Sol FC (Football Club) during the domestic league game when the incident took place.

A video going viral on social media captured the incident. It appeared to show Mr Sylla stumbling first before losing balance and falling to the ground on his back motionless. "21-year-old Moustapha Sylla #DiedSuddenly while playing soccer mid-match. Cause of death Cardiac Arrest," the caption of the Twitter post read.

Take a look below:

They can't hide it anymore.



21 year old Moustapha Sylla #DiedSuddenly while playing soccer mid match.



Cause of death: Cardiac Arrest. 💉 pic.twitter.com/LvgUscgTE5 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 10, 2023

According to CNN, Mr Sylla collapsed on the pitch away from the ball during the game at Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Opposition players immediately called for medical assistance on seeing him fall to the ground. Mr Sylla was then rushed to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, RC Abidjan confirmed Mr Sylla's demise. "Our defender Sylla Moustapha died this evening after an illness on the pitch. Management sends sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace Moustapha. Rest in peace LION," the football club wrote in French.

Also Read | Elon Musk Reacts After Razer CEO Says Twitter Should Buy Silicon Valley Bank

Separately, the team announced on its website that Mr Sylla's burial is set for Monday at the Municipal Cemetery in Dabou, Ivory Coast. The cause of Mr Sylla's death is not known.

Meanwhile, as per ESPN, reacting to the footballer's death, former Ivory Coast and Chelsea player Didier Drogba called for more to be done to protect the players from such unfortunate incidents. Condolences to Ivorian football. Three deaths of Ivorian professional league players in less than four years. Where are the compulsory medical visits for each professional' player? The blood tests, the ECGs, the stress tests? When will sports medicine arrive?" read Drogba's tweet in French.

Notably, Cheick Tiote, Drogba's former international teammate, died following a cardiac arrest during a training session in 2017.

