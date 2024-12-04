OJ Simpson Allegedly Caught On Tape Confessing To Murders, Claims Ex-Bodyguard

OJ Simpson's former bodyguard, Iroc Avelli, claims to have a recording of Simpson confessing to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The alleged confession was reportedly captured on a thumb drive seized from Avelli in 2022, the Express Tribune reported.

Avelli alerted authorities to the device earlier this year, following Simpson's death in April. While the contents of the recording remain undisclosed, the revelation has reignited interest in one of the most infamous trials in American history.

However, Bloomington, Minn. PD say the search of thumb drives, believed to contain a confession by OJ Simpson, uncovered nothing of "evidentiary value," according to Fox9.

O.J. Simpson, the American football star whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called "trial of the century" for the murder of his ex-wife and a male friend gripped the world, died in April this year, he was 76.

Once a beloved national figure, his fame turned to infamy after the savage killing of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a suburb of Los Angeles.

The televised police chase to apprehend Simpson, and the extraordinary subsequent trial featuring high-octane lawyers and allegations of racism, were watched by millions on television.

His acquittal in October 1995 after nine months in court was greeted with disbelief by many Americans who had followed every twist and turn in the arguments over details as intricate as whether a pair of gloves really fitted the former athlete's hands.