"He Lied To Everyone": New Documentary On OJ Simpson Reveals More Evidence

A new four-part docuseries takes a deep dive into the gruesome 1994 murders of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The former football star was found not guilty by a jury in the 1995 trial, despite the public sentiment against him. In a civil trial in 1997, Simpson was found responsible for the murders of both victims and was ordered to pay damages to their families.



The docuseries titled, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, directed by Floyd Russ, is now streaming on Netflix.



The director shared his thoughts on why the case remains so significant. "Looking at the world in the last six to seven years—things like the MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter, and the rise of true crime—we think of O.J. as one of the most epic, iconic, and disastrous true crime stories ever," he said.



"It touches on issues like domestic violence, race, and the battle between police, prosecutors, and defence lawyers, all while questioning who controls the narrative," he continued.



Though American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson is one of the first major documentaries to be released after Simpson's death, Russ explained that the timing was purely coincidental. "He actually died when we were about 75 per cent done making it. O.J. was sick but told people on social media that he was fine. So... it's like he lied to everyone, even at the end," he said.



The series explores the horrifying stabbing deaths that took place at Nicole Brown Simpson's Los Angeles residence.



The series offers fresh insights such as evidence discovered at Simpson's house the night of the killings but was never collected. This includes an empty knife box found in his bathroom, wet clothes in a washing machine, and an open first-aid kit in a cupboard.