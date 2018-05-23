Ocean, Jungle Explosions New Risks From Hawaii Volcanic Eruption

A Hawaii Air National Guard Airman observes three lava fissures at Leilani Estates In Pahoa, Hawaii.

A lava fountain is observed from a helicopter flight over the Fissure 22 in Kilauea.

Lava from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano is exploding as it pours into the ocean, shooting rock fragments that are a danger to boaters. Inland, where molten rock is burning through jungle, methane explosions are hurling boulders while toxic gas is reaching some of the highest levels seen in recent times.These were new risks geologists warned of on Tuesday as Kilauea's 19-day eruption showed no sign of easing, with repeated explosions at its summit and fountains of lava up to 160 feet (50 m) from giant cracks or fissures on its flank.Lava edged towards a geothermal power plant on Tuesday after destroying an old warehouse near the facility, County of Hawaii Civil Defense said.Workers at the closed Puna Geothermal Venture, which provided around 25 percent of electricity on Hawaii's Big Island, worked to cap the last of three pressurized wells to reduce the risk of an uncontrolled release of toxic gases should they be inundated by lava.

The race at the site marked the latest challenge facing authorities during what geologists call an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at Kilauea's summit and from giant fissures 25 miles (40 km) down its eastern side.



"Fissures near Puna Geothermal Venture are active and producing lava slowly flowing onto the property," Civil Defense said in a statement. "This activity has destroyed the former Hawaii Geothermal Project site," it said referring to the warehouse.



