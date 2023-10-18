New York Student Yazmeen Deyhimi Apologises For Tearing Posters Of Israeli Hostages

People on social media are calling for NYU to punish the students.

A video of three New York University (NYU) students tearing down posters of Israeli hostages has surfaced online. Now, one of the students involved, Yazmeen Deyhimi, has issued an apology for her actions.

“I have found it increasingly difficult to know my place as a biracial brown woman, especially during these highly volatile times,” Ms Deyhimi wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram, reported The Daily Mail

“I have felt more and more frustrated about the time we currently find ourselves in, and that misplaced anger into actions that are not an accurate representation of who I am as a person. In this age of social media and digital footprint, these moments of anger are selfish and self-absorbed, and not reflective of who I am as a person or who my family had raised me to be,” she added.

In addition to Ms Deyhimi, another woman involved in the incident has been identified as Hafiza Khalique.

People on social media are calling for NYU to punish the three, labelling them as "cowards" for their actions.

“Such behaviour is not only disrespectful but also goes against the principles of free speech and open dialogue that universities should uphold,” a petition, with more than 6,000 signatures, read the petition on change.org.

“These posters were not promoting any political agenda but were simply trying to promote the efforts to return hostages back to their families. It is disturbing that these students chose to prevent the dissemination of information and exhibit a complete disregard for the lives of the hostages. Our fear as Jewish students is valid, and the university needs to create an environment where all students feel safe and respected. NYU has a responsibility to take action against any form of discrimination, including antisemitism, in line with its zero-tolerance policy,” the petition demanded.

Over 1,400 people in Israel lost their lives during Hamas' attack on October 7 and about 200 hostages were captured and taken to Gaza, reported AP.