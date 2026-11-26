Nvidia has told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The move follows new US curbs that took effect last week, which require export licences for shipments of advanced chips to several Southeast Asian countries -- part of efforts by Washington to shut down routes that Chinese firms are believed to use to obtain advanced AI chips.

According to the FT, manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia's chips into servers, told buyers in the four countries that Nvidia would not allow their orders to be shipped.

It was unclear whether the halt would be temporary as Nvidia and its partners work through compliance requirements under new US export controls, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The Commerce Department published the new rule days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who previously worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. Nvidia's board subsequently reinstated Huang as CEO on November 23.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers, has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)