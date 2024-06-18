Nvidia Beats Apple, Microsoft To Become World's Most Valuable Company On Stock Market

Nvidia edged ahead of other tech companies Tuesday to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company in the latest sign of the might of artificial intelligence.

The chip company, which has enjoyed a monumental ascent over the last 18 months amid enthusiasm over generative AI, jumped 3.4 percent near 1725 GMT, giving it a market capitalization of about $3.3 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

