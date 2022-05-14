Not Working 'Just To Keep Lights On': Twitter CEO's Thread On Big Changes

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal posted a long thread on recent changes in the team

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has posted a detailed thread on the recent changes in his team and why he effected them at a time when the micro-blogging site is set to be acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The long post came a day after Twitter fired two senior executives and Mr Musk announced that the $44 billion deal of him acquiring the site is currently on hold as he waits for data on fake accounts.

A lot has happened over the past several weeks. I've been focused on the company and haven't said much publicly during this time, but I will now. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

Mr Agrawal said "some have been asking why a 'lame-duck' CEO would make changes if we're getting acquired anyway".

We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we're getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple: — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

"The short answer is very simple: While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what's right for Twitter. I'm accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day." he tweeted.

No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company's future ownership, we're here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

"No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company's future ownership, we're here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," he added.

The Twitter CEO added that he "won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions".

People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment – right now. I won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

"People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment - right now. I won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter," he wrote.

Mr Agrawal then added that he is "focused on doing the job" and you can expect more change for the better".

So what can you expect from me going forward? I'm still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

"So what can you expect from me going forward? I'm still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better," he wrote.

He added that he will "try to bring more transparency to the work that we do". "You won't see tweets from me on the 'topic of the day' or the loudest sound bite, but rather on the ongoing, continuous, and challenging work our teams are doing to improve the public conversation on Twitter," he wrote.

He also thanked his team for staying focused and agile.

Finally – so much gratitude for our whole Twitter team. They have stood strong and focused, sharp and agile. They've been doing the work, as they always have. Onward. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

"Finally - so much gratitude for our whole Twitter team. They have stood strong and focused, sharp and agile. They've been doing the work, as they always have. Onward," he wrote.