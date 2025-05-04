"Not Something I'm Looking To Do": Trump On Running For 3rd Term

US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that he is not seriously considering running for a constitutionally-barred third White House term, after musing publicly over the idea.

"This is not something I'm looking to do," he told NBC News "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, according to released excerpts, adding: "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."

