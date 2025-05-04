Advertisement

"Not Something I'm Looking To Do": Trump On Running For 3rd Term

"This is not something I'm looking to do," Donald Trump told NBC News "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, according to released excerpts.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Not Something I'm Looking To Do": Trump On Running For 3rd Term

US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that he is not seriously considering running for a constitutionally-barred third White House term, after musing publicly over the idea.

"This is not something I'm looking to do," he told NBC News "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, according to released excerpts, adding: "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Donald Trump News, Donald Trump Latest News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now