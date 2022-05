North Korea on Thursday reported 1st Covid case and declared national emergency.

North Korea on Saturday reported 21 additional deaths from 'fever', two days after the country announced its first-ever cases of Covid-19 and ordered nationwide lockdowns.

174,440 new cases of fever were discovered on Friday, the official KCNA said, with 21 dead. It didn't say how many had died from Covid-19.

