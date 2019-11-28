North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Projectile': South Korea

The incident follows the launch of two short-range projectiles by North Korea in October.

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" on Thursday -- the Thanksgiving holiday in the US -- Seoul said, as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

The one-line announcement from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately provide further details and came shortly after 3:00 am in Washington, DC on one of the US' biggest annual holidays.