Nobel Peace Prize 2020 Awarded To World Food Programme

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict areas, the Nobel committee said.

The WFP was honoured for "its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," it said.

