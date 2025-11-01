'No Rules Broken': FBI Backs Kash Patel's Use Of Jet For 'Personal Use'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has responded to scrutiny over its director, Kash Patel's, use of a government aircraft for personal use, saying that no rules were violated because all regulations were followed.

Calling the controversy "disingenuous and dumb," Ben Williamson, the FBI's Assistant Director for Public Affairs, defended Patel's travel, saying the Director's use of government aircraft fully complies with federal law.

Williamson, in the social media post X, explained that under federal regulations, FBI Directors are classified as "required use travellers," meaning they are mandated by Congress to travel on government aircraft, even for personal trips, to maintain access to secure communications equipment at all times.

Criticisms like this of Director Patel's travel are disingenuous and dumb - so for the few people who give a rip about the below article see below.



- FBI Directors are “required use travelers” under federal regulations - meaning they are mandated by Congress to travel on a… https://t.co/CadNCaoHXU — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 30, 2025

"They're actually barred from flying commercial. The reason for this is to maintain access to secure communications equipment in the event of an emergency," he wrote, adding that the director reimburses the government in advance for personal travel, strictly following Office of Management and Budget (OMB) rules.

Williamson further mentioned that this time FBI has taken concrete steps to reduce travel costs. "Director Patel often chooses government airfields instead of commercial airports like DCA, saving nearly 2.5 times the cost, a move that saves taxpayers millions over time," he said.

Citing an example of former Directors Chris Wray and James Comey, Williamson said Patel's travel choices have actually saved taxpayer money, unlike his predecessors who often opted for costlier routes.

He said Chris Wray took 772 trips during his tenure, and nearly two-thirds of them departed from Washington's DCA airport, costing around $3.9 million (approx. Rs 32.5 crore), which is roughly $2.2 million (approx Rs 18.3 crore) more than if he had used government airfields.

James Comey took nearly 500 trips, about half of which also departed from DCA. Those flights cost over $1.8 million (approx Rs 15 crore), around $1 million (approx Rs 8.3 crore) higher than they would've been had he made the same cost-saving choices Director Patel now makes, Williamson wrote.

He further mentioned that Patel rarely takes personal trips and remains on duty 24/7.

"Kash himself has significantly limited personal travel but he's allowed to take personal time on occasion to see family, friends or his longtime girlfriend. He doesn't do it often. He works far more full weekends than he does otherwise. And maybe most importantly - ask anyone who works for him, he's on duty 24/7 regardless," Williamson stated.

Williamson further mentioned that people criticising Patel should instead look at how well FBI is performing under Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino in 2025.

He stated that the FBI made 29,000 arrests, an over 100 percent increase from the year before, confiscated 6,000 illegal firearms off the streets, rescued 5,000 child victims, over 35 percent increase from last year, seized 1,600 kg of fentanyl off the streets, up 25 percent, and arrested 300 human traffickers, up by 10 percent.

"This FBI is delivering and it's because of a great team working incredibly hard with Kash Patel and Dan Bongino at the helm. We have zero time for people who peddle trash because they have nothing better to do," he concluded the post/

Kash Patel flew aboard a $60 million Department of Justice jet to see his singer-girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event in Nashville.