"No Compromise On Pakistan's Defence": Shehbaz Sharif On Afghan 'Provocations'

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he "strongly condemns provocations" by Afghanistan, vowing a "strong and effective response" after border clashes between the neighbouring countries overnight.

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement, accusing Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing their land to be used by "terrorist elements".
 

Afghanistan Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan Border, Shehbaz Sharif
