Have You Seen First Radar Images Of Earth's Surface By NASA-ISRO Satellite Yet?

The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) has released its first radar images of Earth's surface that show its ability to distinguish between different land cover.

NASA released the pictures on Thursday and said they are a preview of what's to come once science operations begin in November.

The images showed the Maine coast and North Dakota farmland.

The images "display the level of detail with which NISAR scans Earth to provide unique, actionable information to decision-makers in a diverse range of areas, including disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and agricultural management", NASA said in a statement.

Fresh views from space 🌍



NISAR has released preliminary radar images that show its ability to distinguish between different land cover. Launched in July, the NASA-ISRO satellite tracks changes big and small on Earth's land and ice surfaces. https://t.co/2EiWDt7S6Y pic.twitter.com/7XmersYG7J — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 25, 2025

Launched on July 30 aboard a GSLV-F16 rocket from Andhra Pradesh's Srikharikota, the NASA-ISRO satellite tracks changes on Earth's land and ice surfaces.

The joint NASA-ISRO mission, worth $1.3 billion, will survey virtually all of the world's land and ice masses multiple times.

By tracking even the slightest shifts in land and ice, the satellite, which is flying 747 kilometres high in a near-polar orbit, will give forecasters and first responders a leg up in dealing with floods, landslides, volcanic eruptions and other disasters.

"Launched under President (Donald) Trump in conjunction with India, NISAR's first images are a testament to what can be achieved when we unite around a shared vision of innovation and discovery,” NASA's acting Administrator Sean Duffy said.

"This is only the beginning. NASA will continue to build upon the incredible scientific advancements of the past and present as we pursue our goal to maintain our nation's space dominance through Gold Standard Science," he added.

NASA's Indian-origin Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya said these first images are a "remarkable example of how partnership and collaboration between two nations, on opposite sides of the world, can achieve great things together for the benefit of all."

The mission life of NISAR is five years.