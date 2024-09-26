New York Mayor Eric Adams Charged In Bribery, Fraud Scheme

US prosecutors on Thursday charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams with accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals seeking to influence him, capping an investigation that has sent the largest US city's government into turmoil.

In a 57-page indictment, prosecutors laid out an alleged scheme stretching back to 2014 that helped to underwrite Mr Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign and showered him with free rooms at opulent hotels and meals at high-end restaurants.

In return, Mr Adams pressured city officials to allow the country's new 36-story consulate to open despite safety concerns, prosecutors said. The Democrat faces five criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Mr Adams, 64, denied wrongdoing and said he would fight the charges in court. He said he would not step down.

"I will continue to do my job as mayor," he said at a news conference, where some onlookers called on him to resign.

Turkey's foreign ministry and president's office and its embassy in Washington had no immediate comment.

Earlier on Thursday, federal agents searched the mayor's Gracie Mansion home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to a Reuters witness. Around a dozen people in business attire were seen walking on the mansion's grounds with briefcases and duffel bags.

Mr Adams, a former police officer who rose to the rank of captain, is the first of the city's 110 mayors to be criminally charged while in office.

He could be removed from office by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul but the process is complicated, said Pace University Law School professor Bennett Gershman.

'Disguised Contributions'

According to the indictment, Mr Adams accepted free travel from a Turkish airline worth tens of thousands of dollars while serving as Brooklyn borough president and paid $600 to stay two nights at a luxury suite in the St. Regis hotel in Istanbul, well below the actual cost of $7,000.

For his 2021 mayoral campaign, Mr Adams disguised campaign contributions from Turkish sources by funnelling them through US citizens, the indictment said. Those funds allowed Mr Adams to qualify for an additional $10 million in public financing.

"This was a multi-year scheme to buy favour with a single New York City politician on the rise," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said at a news conference.

Prosecutors say Mr Adams responded to Turkish concerns.

Acting on a request by a Turkish diplomat, Mr Adams pressured city safety inspectors to allow the country's new 36-story consulate to open in time for a September 2021 visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan even though it would have failed a fire inspection, the indictment said.

After repeated messages about the building from Mr Adams, a senior fire department official allegedly told a subordinate he would lose his job if he did not allow the consulate to open.

Mr Adams notified the diplomat when the Fire Department approved the building to open later in the day, the indictment said.

"You are a true friend of Turkey," the diplomat allegedly responded.

Mr Adams performed other favours as well, the indictment said. Before serving as mayor, Mr Adams allegedly cut ties with a community centre in Brooklyn that the diplomat said was affiliated with a hostile political movement, according to the indictment.

Shortly after he was inaugurated in 2022, an Adams staffer assured the diplomat that the new mayor would not make a statement on 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire that Washington has called a genocide.

Mr Adams said he was aiming for a public trial to defend himself. "If it's foreign donors, I know I don't take money from foreign donors," he said.

Top Officials Resign

The case is likely to complicate any Adams bid for re-election in 2025, as other Democratic politicians, including New York City comptroller Brad Lander, plan to challenge him.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, called on Mr Adams to step down. But Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Brooklyn resident who serves as the top Democrat in the House, stopped short of doing so. "I pray for the well-being of our great City," he wrote on social media.

New York has been in a state of political upheaval for the past month. Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on September 12, a week after FBI agents seized his phone. Days later, Mr Adams' chief legal adviser resigned.

On Wednesday, the city's public schools chief David Banks said he would retire at the end of the year, after the New York Times reported his phones were seized by federal agents.



