New York Cops Find Massive Abandoned Drone Amid A Surge In Sightings

A massive drone, over 5 feet in diameter, was recovered by police in New York after it was apparently abandoned on the sidewalk. The drone, belonging to Amogy Inc, a sustainable-energy startup, was discovered following an emailed tip alerting authorities to its presence near Fifth Street, between Market Street and Morris Avenue.

The NYPD dispatched an Emergency Services Unit to the scene, disconnecting the drone's nitrogen components to ensure it was safe before transporting it to the 88th Precinct. A photo obtained by The NY Post shows an officer holding the unwieldy aircraft, which drew immediate attention for its size and advanced design.

A passerby familiar with the area identified the drone as belonging to Amogy Inc., headquartered nearby. The company's CEO, Seonghoon Woo, later confirmed the drone was inoperable and had been left on the sidewalk after a company party over a month ago. The drone was in its location for more than a month and posed no threat, a spokesperson for Mr Woo said.

He clarified the drone was used in a clean energy demonstration three years ago and had been on display outside the company's headquarters ever since. “NYPD took possession of it for a brief period. Amogy cooperate fully with NYPD and the drone has since been returned to the company after NYPD determined the drone was not a threat,” he added.

Despite initial concerns, the NYPD determined the drone was not a threat and returned to Amogy. The incident comes amid a perceived surge in drone sightings in New York and New Jersey. Rebecca Weiner, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism and Intelligence, attributed the recent surge in sightings to heightened public awareness rather than actual incidents. She also said that around 2,000 drone flights occur weekly in New York City.

First reported on November 18, the sightings have alarmed residents, with many speculating whether the drones are advanced experimental technology or foreign surveillance devices. The Coast Guard escalated concerns by confirming that 13 drones, which emitted no heat signatures and skillfully avoided detection, shadowed their vessel.