US Cop Sends "Industrial Grade" Drone After Mystery UFOs. Then This Happens

A New Jersey sheriff, fed up with the unanswered questions surrounding a swarm of mysterious flying objects, took matters into his own hands by sending up his own drone to track them down. Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy deployed his office's industrial-grade drone Thursday night in a bid to track one of the enigmatic UAVs spotted swarming the skies. But the effort was futile – these drones, described as SUV-sized with eight-foot wingspans, easily evaded pursuit, the NY Post reported.

The mystery began when a local officer reported seeing around 50 drones “coming off the ocean.” Alarmed by the sighting, the officer alerted the state police, FBI, and US Coast Guard. Coast Guard officials soon confirmed an extra 13 drones shadowing one of their vessels, raising concerns about the aerial invasion. The drones reportedly emitted no heat signatures, making them impossible to track using conventional thermal imaging, and demonstrated an uncanny ability to manoeuvre out of detection range.

Trump's Jibe At NJ Governor Chris Christie

Amid the growing hysteria, President-elect Donald Trump inserted himself into the narrative with a sharp dig at an old rival. Trump shared an AI-generated meme on Truth Social and Twitter, showing former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie receiving a McDonald's Happy Meal delivered by drones. The meme, a thinly veiled jab, follows Christie's vocal criticism of Trump during the 2024 GOP primary. Christie, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, had centred his campaign on attacking Trump's leadership and legal troubles, calling him a "failed leader" and accusing him of prioritising personal interests over the nation.

While Trump called for "shooting down" the drones, Christie has chosen to stay silent on both the mysterious sightings and Trump's taunts.

Widening Drone Sightings

Since the first sightings on November 18, reports of the mysterious drones have surged across 12 counties in New Jersey, extending to eastern Pennsylvania and even parts of upstate New York. Many residents, panicked by the unexplained aerial activity, are speculating about the drones' origins. While some believe they could be experimental technology, others fear foreign adversaries may be behind the phenomenon.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI, working with local authorities, reported that most sightings are likely manned aircraft operating legally. While officials claim the drones are not a risk, prominent lawmakers, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Josh Gottheimer, have pressed for greater transparency and the deployment of counter-drone measures.