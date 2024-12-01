New York City Paying $220 Million To Pakistan-Owned Hotel; Vivek Ramaswamy Says 'Nuts'

The City of New York pays $220 million to rent a hotel owned by the Government of Pakistan to house illegal immigrants, a report claimed on Saturday.

Vivek Ramaswamy described the purported revelation as "Nuts." "A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts,"Ramaswamy, a Republican, said in a social media post.

Ramaswamy along with Tesla Owner Elon Musk have been tasked by President-elect Donald Trump to improve government efficiency and remove wasteful expenditure under a Department of Government Efficiency built for the purpose.

The Indian American let out his outburst after author John LeFevre reported about it on X.

"The city of New York pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants," he said.

The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by Pakistan International Airlines, a Pakistani government-owned airline.

"The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt," LeFevre said.

"Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020, having long-struggled with occupancy and in dire need of renovation," he wrote.

Named after former US president Theodore Roosvelt, the 19-story hotel now is rented by New York City to provide shelter to illegal immigrants. It has over 1,200 rooms. The hotel was shut down for renovation, before it was rented out by New York City.

