Driver Tried To Hit As Many People As Possible: Cops On New Orleans Attack

A man who drove a pickup truck into New Year's revellers in New Orleans tried to "run over as many people as he possibly could", US police said Wednesday.

The driver "was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did", Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told journalists after at least 10 people were killed in the southern US city.

