Cop's Bodycam Footage Shows How New Orleans Attacker Was Shot Dead

New Orleans police have released bodycam footage capturing the fatal shooting of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man behind the deadly New Year's Day truck rampage that killed 15 people and injured dozens more. The video shows Jabbar firing at police from inside his crashed pickup truck before officers returned fire, killing him.

"They killed the terrorist... They are national heroes," New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said during a press conference.

Jabbar's attack began around 3:15 am local time on New Year's Day when he drove his white F-150 truck around a police barricade blocking Bourbon Street and plowed into a crowd of revellers. The footage, released on Friday, reveals officer Christian Beyer standing with his gun drawn beside Jabbar's open driver's-side door, while officer Jacobie Jordan and others approach the vehicle. Beyer repeatedly instructed Jabbar to exit the truck, according to Sgt. Mike Guasco of the Public Integrity Bureau's Force Investigation Team, which reviews all police shootings.

Jabbar then fired at close range from behind an airbag, with the muzzle flash clearly visible in the video. Officers, including Luis Robles and two others, immediately retreated and sought cover as gunfire rang out.

Beyer, Jordan, and Sgt. Nigel Daggs, positioned near the front passenger door, returned fire, killing Jabbar on the scene. "Officers are trained for scenarios like this - they're highly trained, and that's what you saw. These are split-second decisions," Kirkpatrick said.

She confirmed that the officers acted within protocol and legal boundaries. "All officers are faced with 'shoot, don't shoot' scenarios. This was clearly within the law and solidly within policy," she said.

Two officers sustained injuries during the exchange. One suffered a thigh wound, while another's shoulder was fractured.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that Jabbar had used Meta smart glasses to record his actions leading up to the January 1 attack. Footage shows Jabbar scouting the French Quarter in October 2024 and testing the glasses weeks before the attack. On New Year's Day, he placed explosives in coolers around the area and then drove a rented truck into a crowded street. The explosives were found before they could detonate.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier, was reportedly inspired by ISIS. The FBI is investigating his motives, including his trips to Cairo and Canada. They confirmed that Jabbar acted alone in what they described as a "premeditated and evil act."