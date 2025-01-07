How Shamsud-Din Jabbar Used Meta Glasses To Plan His New Orleans Attack

The FBI has revealed a disturbing detail about the New Year's Day attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, in which a truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed into revelers, killing 14 people and injuring scores of others. According to Lyonel Myrthil, the FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge, Jabbar used Meta smart glasses to scout the scene weeks earlier, recording video while bicycling through the French Quarter, per CNN.

“Jabbar was wearing a pair of Meta glasses when he conducted the attack on Bourbon Street, but he did not activate the glasses to livestream his actions that day. The glasses were on the person of Jabbar following him being neutralised by NOPD, and we believe he was wearing them throughout the evening,” Myrthil said.

The FBI's investigation found that Jabbar stayed at a rental home in New Orleans beginning October 30 and wore the smart glasses to gather information about the area. He returned to the city ahead of New Year's celebrations and carried out his plan, using a pickup truck to devastating effect. Jabbar was shot and killed by police in the aftermath.

What can the Meta glasses be used for?

The use of Meta smart glasses in this terrorist attack raises concerns about the potential misuse of wearable technology. Meta's smart glasses, which were launched in 2021 in collaboration with Ray-Ban, are designed to be a hands-free, wearable device that can take photos, record videos, and provide users with information about their surroundings using artificial intelligence.

The glasses have a range of features, including HD cameras that can take photos and record videos for up to three minutes. Users can also livestream using the glasses by connecting their Facebook or Instagram accounts to the Meta View app. The glasses can be voice-controlled, allowing users to take photos, record videos, and ask questions using the built-in AI.

However, the use of these glasses in the New Orleans attack highlights the potential risks associated with wearable technology. While Meta's guidelines for using the glasses emphasise the importance of respecting people's privacy and not using the device to engage in harmful activities, the company's reliance on users to follow these guidelines is a concern.

The inward-facing LED light on the glasses is designed to notify users when the device is in use, while the outward-facing capture LED light lets others know when the glasses are taking a photo or video. However, these safeguards may not be enough to prevent the misuse of the technology.

The FBI's investigation into the New Orleans attack is ongoing, and it is unclear whether Jabbar used the Meta smart glasses to livestream the attack or to gather information about the area in the days leading up to the incident. However, the use of wearable technology in this terrorist attack raises important questions about the potential risks and consequences of these devices.

As the use of wearable technology becomes more widespread, it is essential that companies like Meta take steps to ensure that their devices are designed with safety and security in mind. This includes implementing robust safeguards to prevent the misuse of the technology and providing clear guidelines for users about the responsible use of wearable devices.

