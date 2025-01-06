"Happy New Year. I Love You": New Orleans Attack Victim's Family Shares His Last Text

The sister of a 21-year-old man who died in the New Orleans attack has revealed his last words. “Happy New Year. I love you,” Hubert Gauthreaux said, three hours before the tragedy. He was among 15 people killed on January 1 when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street, part of New Orleans' French Quarter.



Hubert Gauthreaux had come from the nearby town of Marrero to celebrate the New Year in the area. The rampage also left dozens more injured. The assailant, identified as US Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a citizen of Texas, was killed in a shootout with police. A black ISIS flag was found on the truck's rear bumper, which then led the FBI to classify the attack as an act of terrorism.



The family on January 4 visited the site of attack. In her tribute, Hubert's sister, Brooke, described him as someone who "loved deeply, gave generously, and brought joy to everyone who knew him," as per CBS News. In a statement on behalf of the family, she said, "The memory of his love and kindness will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."



In a separate Facebook tribute, Brooke said her “sweet, selfless baby brother deserved so much better than this.” She spoke of their close relationship and how Hubert was always there for her, offering advice, helping with favours, and even driving long distances to spend time together.



"Nothing feels real anymore," she added. "Part of me is just expecting for you to walk through the door with that slick little grin and give me a hug. I miss you so much already."



Hubert's name now appears on a mural near the site of the tragedy, a tribute to a young man whose life was tragically cut short.



On the day of the attack, President Joe Biden, in a televised address, revealed that the FBI had found videos on social media of Jabbar admiring ISIS and a desire to kill.



The vehicle used in the attack was an electric Ford pickup truck, which the FBI said appears to have been rented. New Orleans authorities said the attacker drove around barricades and onto the sidewalk of Bourbon Street, intentionally avoiding barriers set by the police. They added that the man "was trying to run over as many people as he could."