Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as Sri Lanka's new president. (File)

Crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's divisions had come to an end, the country's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday after he was elected to replace his predecessor who fled the country and resigned last week.

"Our divisions are now over," he said in an acceptance speech to parliament after legislators elected him head of state.

