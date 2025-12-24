New Epstein Files Dump Shows Child-Themed Artwork, Weird Decor

The US Department of Justice has released new documents and photographs from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse. The files featured images of disturbing child-themed artwork, role-play costumes, and questionable decor in his Upper East Side home.

One of the shocking photos, which was on display in his home, was of a little boy peering down his own pants. The walls were also lined with framed photographs of children, including the specific image of a young girl perched on Epstein's shoulders.

Other frameworks featured images of children in compromising positions, according to The NY Post.

Photos taken inside Epstein's seven-story, 21,000-square-foot Manhattan home also show a creepy sculpture of a bride clinging to a rope in the entryway and creepy taxidermy animals, including a dog and tiger, scattered throughout the house.

The DOJ also released a file, including emails or notes, stating that US President Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet "many more times than previously reported."

The FBI case file EFTA00020518, one of the newly released documents from the FBI, dated October 2020, contains allegations related to Trump. Names and other identifying information have been blacked out, so the sources of the allegations and people involved are not publicly visible, according to CNN.

The document includes a report from a limo driver, whose name is also redacted. The driver described a "very concerning" phone call involving Trump in 1995 while he was driving him to an airport. During the call, Trump reportedly said the name "Jeffrey" multiple times and made references to "abusing some girl."

The document further reveals that an unknown individual claimed "he raped me," referring to Trump, and that "Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein."

As most of the released documents have been heavily redacted, it has drawn criticism from many.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that to protect victims."

He further said, "So the same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday are the same individuals who apparently don't want us to protect victims."

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in a cell at a New York jail. He was awaiting trial on federal sex crimes charges, and his death was ruled a suicide.

