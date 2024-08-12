'Policy Of Oppression Now Over': New Bangladesh Chief Justice

"The students have sparked a great awakening against inequality," Mr Ahmed said.

Bangladesh's newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Monday warned of stern action if anybody from the judiciary was found to be involved in any "misdeeds".

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar in the Appellate Division, Mr Ahmed commemorated those killed in the student protests that resulted in the toppling of the government led by Sheikh Hasina last week.

"I extend my congratulations to the students and the people of the entire country. I also congratulate those who supported this movement," he said.

"The students have sparked a great awakening against inequality. Due to the revolution of the students and the public, I have been entrusted with this responsibility, which I will carry out. At this moment, we are standing on the ruins. We have to start anew while standing on this destruction," he said.

The Daily Star newspaper reported the chief justice warned that no irregularity would be tolerated in the judiciary.

He added that "stern action would be taken if anybody from the judiciary was found to be involved in any misdeeds as the policy of oppression that prevailed for so long instead of justice was now over."

"I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval. Our sense of justice has been destroyed over the years," he said.

Mr Ahmed was sworn in as Bangladesh's new chief justice on Sunday, a day after Obaidul Hassan stepped down as the top judge following an ultimatum by the protesters demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

Mr Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Ms Hasina's regime amid massive street protests.

His resignation came as protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the Supreme Court premises.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice, an event also attended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government following the ouster of Ms Hasina in the protests that left more than 200 persons dead.

