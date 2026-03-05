Meta Strengthens AI Efforts With New Engineering Team

Meta Platforms is forming a new applied AI engineering team to boost its work on superintelligence. The team will be led by Maher Saba, a vice president at Meta's Reality Labs, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The new team will work closely with Meta's Superintelligence Labs, led by former Scale AI chief Alexandr Wang, which develops the company's advanced AI models. Saba said the team's job is to build "the data engine that helps our models get better, faster."

The organisation will have two teams: one will focus on creating internal tools and interfaces, and the other will handle data, feedback, and evaluations to improve AI model performance.

Sources in Meta told NDTV that the development pertains to the creation of a new applied AI engineering organisation aimed at strengthening the tech giant's broader superintelligence efforts, and is not related to any scaling back of Wang's role.

The team will report to Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth and will have an unusually flat structure, with up to 50 employees reporting to a single manager.

This design shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's organisational philosophy of "elevating individual contributors and flattening teams," as shared during the company's recent earnings call.

Zuckerberg said that projects which previously required large teams are now being accomplished by single, highly skilled individuals, as per Business Insider.

"Building great models isn't just about researchers and compute; it requires real-world data, feedback, and evals," Saba wrote in the memo. The team aims to turn capable AI models into market leaders, using recent advances in reinforcement learning and post-training as a springboard for faster progress, he added.

Meta is hiring for this new organisation across software engineering, product management, data science, and data engineering roles. The company is also developing new AI models, code-named Avocado and Mango, which are expected to launch in the coming months.

The new applied AI engineering organisation is currently seeking managers across software engineering, product management, data science, and data engineering roles, with interested employees invited to apply internally.