Netflix Is Offering A Whopping Rs 7.4 Crore Annual Salary For AI Product Manager

Netflix is hiring an Artificial Intelligence product manager with a salary range of up to $900,000 (Rs 7,40,33,775) to boost the company's internal use of artificial intelligence. The official title of the position is Product Manager - Machine Learning Platform and the successful applicant will receive a salary of $300,000 to $900,000. The role will be based at Netflix's Los Gatos, California, headquarters or remotely on the west coast.

The role, which is still open, intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program.

The product manager role will involve utilizing AI across all aspects of Netflix's business, including content acquisition and personalizing user recommendations.

''With more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix continues to shape the future of entertainment around the world. Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,'' the company stated on its website.

''Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,'' the job description read further.

Qualifications include experience working with a centralized machine learning platform, the ability to collaborate with and lead Netflix's engineers, and written communication and strategic thinking skills.

Further, Netflix is also offering an annual salary of $650,000 (Rs 5 crore) for the role of technical director in its Game Studio which requires the knowledge of AI.

The job listings come as the Writer's Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, are on strike over pay and growing fears over the use of AI. The offer has raised many an eyebrow and intensified the debate over Hollywood's priorities.





