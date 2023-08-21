Netflix Engineer, 22, Mysteriously Disappears After Taking Uber Ride In California

His cell phone, wallet, and backpack were found near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center

A 22-year-old Netflix employee in California mysteriously vanished after surveillance cameras showed him getting into an Uber, New York Post reported. Yohanes Kidane, a computer scientist from Cornell University, began working as a software engineer with the streaming giant just two weeks ago.

Security cameras captured him coming out of his apartment and getting into an Uber at 28 North Fourth Street in San Jose, California around 7:15 p.m. PT on August 14.

"He traveled here [San Francisco] late July, July 26th, and he started work last week, so this was his second week of work," the man's older brother, Yosief Kidane, told KTVU.

Mr Kidane further said their family was not able to reach Yohanes on Monday evening and noticed that Yohanes' phone tracker didn't move from a spot near Golden Gate Bridge.

His cell phone, wallet, and backpack were found near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco, according to a missing persons poster shared by Yosief Kidane.

''Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the Welcome Center and coffee shop. Thirty bucks in cash was in his wallet, IDs cards, phone untouched,'' Mr. Kidane's brother said.

He has been described as a black man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black shoes.

''We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son,'' Mehret Hana Beyene, the man's heartbroken mother, told KTVU. ''He's a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family.''

“Calling medical centres, homeless shelters, distributing posters; doing everything that we can to get my brother back. My best friend,” his brother added.

As per Fox News, Austin Farmer, Mr. Kidane's former roommate at Cornell, said that days before the disappearance, the missing software engineer had told friends about another suspicious rideshare encounter.