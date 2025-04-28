"Travelling In A 1 BHK": Delhi Cab With Free Snacks, Drinks And More Goes Viral

A woman's Uber ride has gone viral on social media after she shared photos of the car's luxurious interior, likening it to a "1 BHK" (one-bedroom apartment). The viral images of the Uber ride revealed an impressively organised setup inside the car, with shelves and holders attached to the backs of the front seats. The driver named Abdul Qadeer had thoughtfully stocked the vehicle with a wide range of amenities, including cold drinks, water bottles, snacks like chips, toys, and even basic medicines. A dustbin was also conveniently placed, showcasing the driver's attention to detail. Remarkably, all of these amenities are offered to his passengers completely free of charge.

Mr Qadeer also included a feedback diary in the car, inviting passengers to share their experiences. Notably, a newspaper clipping praising his exceptional service as an Uber driver was also prominently displayed above the driver's seat. This thoughtful arrangement created a truly homely experience for passengers during their commute, earning widespread praise online for the driver's creativity and dedication to comfort.

"Literally travelling in a 1bhk today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever!" the post was captioned.

See the photo here:

Literally traveling in a 1bhk today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever! pic.twitter.com/O3cHSF30o2 — Akaanksha Shenoy (@shennoying) April 25, 2025

The driver's attention to detail and exceptional service have impressed users on social media. Many expressed a desire to book him exclusively, even offering to pay a premium for the privilege of experiencing his unique brand of hospitality.

One user joked, "You're not paying him the fare, you're paying him the rent."

Another commented, "That feedback book is in the seat pocket."

A third user, however, shared another opinion and called the car a ''safety hazard."

He wrote, "For all the cuteness people are pouring over, that car is a safety hazard for anyone travelling in the backseat. In case the driver has to suddenly apply the brakes, then the person sitting in the backseat would move forward and hit all those containers, causing injury. Head whiplash will directly hit the head on all those bottle holders he has installed. This car would be very unsafe and cause injury in the event of an unexpected accident."