Watch: Woman Takes The Wheel After Uber Driver Falls Sick, Urges All To Learn Driving

A Delhi woman's quick thinking and calm demeanour saved the day when her Uber driver suddenly fell ill during their journey from Gurugram. With her young daughter, mother, and grandmother in tow, the woman sprang into action, taking the wheel to ensure everyone's safety. A viral video shows the woman recounting the unexpected events, which began when the driver complained of feeling unwell. As his condition worsened, she took charge and drove towards her destination.

In the video, the woman identified as Honey Pipal, also emphasised the importance of being prepared for unexpected situations, encouraging everyone to acquire driving skills. "My message to you all is please learn to drive for situations like these. If you know how to drive, you can help someone in need," she said.

After the driver felt a little better, the woman inquired about his well-being. She then humorously asked for his feedback on her driving skills, to which the driver responded with a smile, "Badiya" (Excellent).

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on social media and resonated with users who lavished praise on the woman for her swift response, calm demeanour, and responsible actions. One user wrote, "Absolutely right. Everyone should know how to drive."

Another commented, "Sister, humanity first, very well done."

The incident has also sparked a broader discussion about safety measures in ride-hailing services and the need for emergency preparedness. Some expressed concerns about what passengers should do if they find themselves in a similar situation but don't know how to drive, highlighting the importance of having alternative safety protocols in place.

Ms Pipal, a makeup artist, owns and operates Amaayra Makeover, a beauty salon in Ghaziabad named after her daughter. She specialises in bridal makeovers.