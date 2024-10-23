Woman Stuck In Dubai's Desert Orders Camel Via Uber, Internet Calls It 'Crazy'

The ride was successfully arranged, and she was safely picked up

A fascinating video circulating on Instagram shows two women stuck in a desert in Dubai, desperately seeking rescue. After their vehicle broke down, the duo found themselves lost in the vast, arid landscape. In a bizarre twist, one of them opened her Uber app, only to find an unexpected ride option: a camel. After booking the unusual transport, they were stunned when a man arrived with a camel, introducing himself as an "Uber Camel driver." One of the women hopped on, seemingly thrilled by the unconventional ride. As the camel approached, her friend exclaimed in astonishment, "We actually got lost and ordered a camel!"

The woman who ordered the camel asked the man, "What do you do for a living?" and he replied, "I drive Uber Camel. I help people who get lost." The driver explained that he specialises in assisting stranded travellers in the desert.

The video was purportedly recorded at Al Badayer on Dubai-Hatta Road.

Watch the video here:

The story quickly gained attention on social media. Users were left amused and stunned by the clip, while some questioned its authenticity and called it a "fake" and "staged" video.

One user wrote, ''Only in Dubai can you order a camel like it's no big deal.'' Another joked, ''For safety reasons make sure to check the number plate though.''

A third stated, ''Doesn't look like you're in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you only. And you're in Sharjah as there's no red dunes in dubai.''

A fourth added, ''This has to be staged, right? It's too good to be true!''

A fifth said, ''There is a road behind you, and you say you are in the middle of the desert and lost.''



