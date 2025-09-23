"Great Solution": Netflix Co-Founder Praises Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who has worked on H1-B policy for three decades, has praised US President Donald Trump's move to slap a $100,000 fee on employers hiring foreign workers. Hastings called the controversial plan "a great solution."

"I've worked on H1-B politics for 30 years. Trump's $100k per year tax is a great solution," Hastings wrote on social media platform X.

Hastings said the steep fee would ensure H1-B visas were reserved only for the highest-value jobs. "It will mean H1-B is used just for very high-value jobs, which will mean no lottery needed and more certainty for those jobs," he added.

I've worked on H1-B politics for 30 years. Trump's $100k per year tax is a great solution. It will mean H1-B is used just for very high value jobs, which will mean no lottery needed, and more certainty for those jobs. — Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) September 21, 2025

Hastings supporting Trump's $100k H1-B fee was unexpected, for he has previously criticised his actions. "The President would destroy much of what is great about America," he said earlier, reported Fortune.

Each year, the US issues 85,000 new H-1B visas. In recent years, the system has been heavily oversubscribed. The US uses a random lottery to decide which applicants get a visa. This sometimes results in even the highly skilled applicants getting rejected.

By increasing the cost of H1-B visas, the US aims to encourage companies to hire American workers first and reduce outsourcing. Only highly skilled foreign workers would be brought in. The main reason for this policy is to protect American jobs.

Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense, said that with the hike in H-1B fees, many Indian students might redirect their plans to other countries, while some may prefer to stay back in the country.

Dr Pavitar Parkash Singh, Professor and Senior Dean at Lovely Professional University, stated that due to the rise in H-1 B visa fees, the US may lose access to some of India's brightest students and professionals; however, India can benefit by retaining or attracting this talent.

Initially, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the $100k H-1B visa fee might be annual, but White House later clarified that it was only a one-time payment for new applicants, not for existing visa holders.