Nepali Youth Protest In Capital Kathmandu Against Chinese Land Encroachment

A youth association affiliated with Nepal's Democratic Socialist Party led by Mahantha Thakur staged a protest against China on Tuesday for allegedly encroaching Nepal's land along the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa in Humla district.

Led by Dhwoj Man Moktan, nearly 200 members of the Democratic Youth Association carried placards reading "Return our encroached land" while protesting at Maitighar Mandala in the heart of Kathmandu city.

The protesters also demanded that the government make public the report prepared by a committee formed to study the encroachment of land by China along the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa in Humla district.

The government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba recently formed a committee to study the possible border encroachment by China in the Northern border of Nepal and the committee has already submitted its report to the Home Ministry.

However, the government has not yet published the report.

China reportedly encroached on Nepali land and built nine buildings in Humla last year.

The Chinese embassy issued a statement recently, claiming that there is no border problem between Nepal and China.

