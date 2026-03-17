China Start-Up Claims Breakthrough In Making Fuel From Air And Water

A Shanghai-based start-up, Carbonology, has claimed it can produce synthetic fuel using only air, water, and renewable energy, according to South China Morning Post. The announcement comes at a time when global oil markets are facing uncertainty due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to Chinese media reports, the company has developed a method to capture carbon dioxide from the air and convert it into petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and other products. The process uses solar and wind energy, making it a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Carbonology, which was co-founded in 2024 by a former Tesla executive, says it has reduced production costs enough to compete with current fuel prices. The firm is now preparing to scale up production in China, although it has not shared detailed technical information.

As per SCMP, the development is part of a broader push by China to reduce its reliance on imported crude oil. The country currently imports over 70 per cent of its oil, much of it from the Middle East. Ongoing conflicts in the region have led to supply disruptions and price volatility, increasing the need for alternative energy sources.

Experts, however, remain cautious. While technologies like direct air capture have advanced in recent years, most captured carbon has been stored underground rather than turned into fuel. Studies suggest that synthetic fuels are still expensive to produce and require large amounts of energy.

Reports indicate that such fuels can cost up to four times more than petrol in the United States. Challenges such as low efficiency, high costs, and lack of infrastructure continue to limit large-scale adoption.

Despite these hurdles, Carbonology has invested heavily in research, including a new facility in Shanghai aimed at bringing its technology closer to commercial use.