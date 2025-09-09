Return Of The King? A Look At Current Status Of Nepal's Royal Family

The streets of Nepal have been restless for most of 2025. In March, protests erupted in Kathmandu, with demonstrators demanding the restoration of the monarchy and a return to a Hindu state, while also voicing frustration against KP Sharma Oli's government.

The unrest surfaced last week over allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Then, the government's move to ban social media apps acted as a spark, drawing thousands of young people back into the streets. The police crackdown on the protesters has killed 19 people.

Faced with mounting public pressure, the government reversed the social media ban, but the protests had already shaken the administration to its core. The sustained unrest and growing public anger forced KP Sharma Oli to resign as Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Where Is The Royal Family Now?

Former King Gyanendra Shah and Immediate Family

Since the monarchy was abolished in 2008, former King Gyanendra Shah has lived as a private citizen. His main residence is Nirmal Niwas in Kathmandu. In early 2024, he reportedly moved part-time to a hunting lodge on the outskirts of the city, in the Nagarjun Hills, specifically to a cottage called Hemantabas.

Queen Mother Ratna

Queen Mother Ratna continues to live at Mahendra Manzil, within the former royal palace complex.

Younger Generation (Ex-Princes and Princesses)

The younger members of the royal family live abroad. Princess Kritika Shah, daughter of former Crown Prince Paras and Princess Himani, left Nepal in July 2008 with her family and moved to Singapore, where she continues her education. Her older sister, Princess Purnika Shah, also left Nepal in 2008 and is now in Singapore.

In March, Gyanendra Shah returned to Kathmandu from Pokhara and was greeted by thousands of pro-monarchy supporters. He and his family were escorted to Nirmal Niwas. In May, he visited Narayanhiti Royal Palace with family members and his grandson Hridayendra, who had returned from the US. During the visit, the family performed a pooja at the palace grounds.

Pro-Monarchy Protests

In March, pro-monarchy demonstrations drew large crowds chanting, "Come back, king, save the country." Alongside royalist slogans, protesters demanded Oli's resignation. Some attempted to enter the royal palace grounds, and clashes with police killed two people and injured more than 100.

In May, pro-monarchy groups led by Nabaraj Subedi launched a nationwide protest campaign. Authorities banned demonstrations around key areas, including the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, until July. The ruling CPN-UML party held counter-protests to defend Nepal's republican system, particularly on Republic Day.

Former King Gyanendra Shah has played a key role in energising the movement. His appearances in Kathmandu drew thousands of supporters. While he has not formally sought to reclaim the throne, his presence continues to mobilise royalist supporters.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) supports the monarchy as a guardian of national interests rather than as a ruling authority.