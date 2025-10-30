Nepal Rescues Over 1,500 Tourists From Himalayas Post Heavy Snowfall

Nepali security forces have rescued over 1,500 stranded tourists from the high-altitude areas of Manang following heavy snowfall and adverse weather.

As per the Nepal Army's announcement, hundreds of tourists trekking towards Tilicho Lake (4,919 metres) have turned back from the base camp after heavy snowfall blocked trails and made conditions unsafe.

"Due to heavy snowfall in various areas of Manang district, a rescue team deployed from the New Bhairavidal Gulm has assisted approximately 1500 people, including more than 200 foreign tourists who were stranded, in reaching a safe place with the cooperation of the local administration, elected representatives, Armed Police Force, Nepal, Nepal Police, and locals," the Nepal Army stated in a post on X.

According to local officials, approximately 800 to 900 tourists have returned from Tilicho Base Camp in the past two days.

"After the heavy snowfall in the high areas, nearly one thousand tourists have descended to the Khangsar- the last settlement before the Tilicho lake. Many others are descending following the heavy snowfall and adverse weather," Chyolpa Gurung, ward chair of Ngisyang Rural Municipality-9," told ANI over the phone.

The District Administration Office of Manang has also stated that attempts are being made to clear the snow along the trails, while an announcement has been made to trekkers to cancel their visit.

"Attempts are being made to clear the ways, but the snowfall is intense. We have requested trekkers and tourists who are still in low-lying areas to cancel their plans to visit until the end of this week," Naba Raj Poudyal, chief district officer (CDO) of Manang, confirmed ANI.

A district-level security task force has been deployed for road clearance and rescue operations.

Security personnel equipped with shovels and excavators are working to clear the blocked sections of the road, and motorcycles have begun moving in some areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)